FedEx dips after soft guidance. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on FedEx . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the shipping company after it issued soft guidance for 2024. Late Tuesday, FedEx forecasted flat to low single-digit-percent revenue growth year over year for fiscal 2024. For its latest quarter, the shipping giant posted adjusted diluted earnings that beat expectations, but it missed on revenue . Bank of America reiterated FedEx as a buy, adding the company's "structure transformation" is in progress .