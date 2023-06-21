Senate Banking Committee to consider bipartisan bill to claw back executives' pay when banks fail

WASHINGTON — Members of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday will consider a bill that would aim to hold banking executives accountable in the wake of the collapse of several big banks.

The Recovering Executive Compensation from Unaccountable Practices Act, known as the RECOUP Act, would give regulators power to claw back compensation for executives of failed banks, institute penalties for misconduct and direct banks to beef up corporate governance, according to the committee.

Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chairman of the committee, and ranking member Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced an agreement on the legislation last week. Brown is up for reelection next year, and Scott is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.