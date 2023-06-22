Spacecraft builder Apex raises $16 million from a16z and Shield Capital, reveals first customers

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Building the backbone of a spacecraft – the satellite bus, which provides the structure, power and movement – has long been a mission-focused endeavor. Buses are typically built to the specification of customers, with lead times often measured in years.

But Los Angeles-based Apex, founded last year by Ian Cinnamon and Max Benassi, is working to create a satellite bus manufacturer that flips that practice on its head.

"We move away from build-to-order, and we move to build-to-production-slots," Cinnamon told me.

Apex is now building its first Aries bus, which is set to fly as a demonstration mission on SpaceX's rideshare Transporter-10 mission in the first quarter of next year. The company expects to produce five more Aries in 2024, with Cinnamon seeing "tens of billions of dollars of demand" for the product. It's looking to sign and open a new 50,000-square-foot production facility in Los Angeles soon.

"We're currently talking to certain customers who don't even want to book a launch," Cinnamon said, adding "we do not control when these buses actually fly. We only control when they're built and ensure that we hold to our own schedule."

The startup raised an additional $16 million in a round led by VC firms Andreessen Horowitz and Shield Capital, bringing its total raised to over $27 million, Apex said.

"Fundamentally, we're building a real business with real unit economics where we're able to make money on every single sale," he added.