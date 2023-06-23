Asia markets set for mixed open; Japan inflation eases but stays above BOJ target

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open as investors look to inflation data out of Japan and Singapore, as well as flash estimates from the au Jibun bank on Japan's manufacturing and services activity.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set to rebound after falling almost 1% on Thursday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,535, and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,430 against its last close at 33,264.88.

Japan's core inflation rate in May eased slightly to 3.2% year-on-year, lower than April's 3.4% but still above the BOJ's 2% target. May CPI was slightly above the 3.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,145, lower than the index's last close of 7,195.5. Should the losses hold, Australia is on pace for a third-straight day of losses, after seeing its largest one-day fall in June on Thursday.

Separately, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is poised for a higher open as it comes back from a public holiday, with futures at 19,243 compared to the HSI's close of 19,218.35. Mainland Chinese markets are closed Friday for a public holiday.