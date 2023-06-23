LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set for mixed open; Japan inflation eases but stays above BOJ target
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open as investors look to inflation data out of Japan and Singapore, as well as flash estimates from the au Jibun bank on Japan's manufacturing and services activity.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set to rebound after falling almost 1% on Thursday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,535, and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,430 against its last close at 33,264.88.
Japan's core inflation rate in May eased slightly to 3.2% year-on-year, lower than April's 3.4% but still above the BOJ's 2% target. May CPI was slightly above the 3.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,145, lower than the index's last close of 7,195.5. Should the losses hold, Australia is on pace for a third-straight day of losses, after seeing its largest one-day fall in June on Thursday.
Separately, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is poised for a higher open as it comes back from a public holiday, with futures at 19,243 compared to the HSI's close of 19,218.35. Mainland Chinese markets are closed Friday for a public holiday.
Overnight in the U.S., both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak and finished higher, with the Nasdaq up by 0.95% and the S&P 0.37% higher. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly, extending its losing streak to four days.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Yun Li contributed to this report
Powell says Fed can ease off the pace of rate hikes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced multiple questions Thursday about where interest rates are heading, but he said the focus instead should be on how quickly the Fed is moving.
Policymakers, he insisted, are still committed to using rates to bringing down inflation, but are going to move more slowly than they had been during an aggressive run of hikes going back to March 2022.
"I think the data will tell us what to do," Powell told members of the Senate Banking Committee. "I think the point of our ... last meeting was really to moderate the pace of our decision making on this, because you know, it was very important to move quickly last year, and we did. It's not so important now."
—Jeff Cox
Oil falls more than 4%
Oil traded down more than 4% after the larger-than-anticipated interest rate hike from the Bank of England overshadowed crude inventory slides.
Brent futures slipped $3.33, or 4.3%, to trade at $73.79 a barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, called WTI for short, dropped $3.41, which equates to 4.7%, to sit at $69.12 per barrel.
The English bank's hike was top of mind on Thursday, despite news of U.S. supply falling, which surprised analysts.
— Alex Harring
Fed's Bowman backs additional interest rate hikes
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is among the central bankers who think interest rates will need to increase more to bring down inflation to acceptable levels.
The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, of which Bowman is a voter, decided last week to hold rates steady, but pointed to likely additional increases before the end of 2023.
"I supported the FOMC's decision last week to hold the federal funds rate target range steady and to continue to reduce the Fed's securities holdings; however, I believe that additional policy rate increases will be necessary to bring inflation down to our target over time," Bowman said in remarks prepared for a speech in Cleveland.
Rates will need to move higher to push them into "a sufficiently restrictive stance" that will get inflation closer to the Fed's 2% goal, she added.
—Jeff Cox
Jobless claims were higher than expected last week
Initial jobless claims were unchanged last week, but still a bit higher than economists had expected.
First-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 264,000 for the week ended June 17, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That was above the 256,000 estimate from Dow Jones.
Continuing claims edged lower to 1.759 million, below the 1.782 million FactSet estimate.
—Jeff Cox