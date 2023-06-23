Bitcoin rises above $31,000 to highest level in more than a year to cap the week

Bitcoin broke above $31,000 Friday, building on recent gains fueled by institutions' commitment to layering crypto into their businesses.

The largest cryptocurrency was last higher 3.5% at $31,182, according to Coin Metrics. At one point, it hit a peak of $31,412.72, its highest level since June 8, 2022.

"The long-term conviction of these financial behemoths — which include some of the most trusted names in asset management and retail investing — boosted sentiment and investor confidence when both were relatively low," said Ryan Rasmussen, analyst at Bitwise Asset Management. "It's a sign that the days are numbered for bad actors like Binance and FTX and that the crypto ecosystem is maturing. That's a powerful catalyst for the industry, which has been plagued at various times by fraudsters and detractors."