Investors look to next week's key inflation data after rally in stocks stumbles

Zev Fima@zevfima
People walk along Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange, May 3, 2023.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The mega-cap-driven rally finally hit a wall this week.

Investor fears of a U.S. recession seemed to flare back up after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a Senate panel on Wednesday that inflation remains too high and more interest-rate hikes are likely on the way. The comments came just a week after the central bank chose to leave rates unchanged for the first time since it started raising in March 2020.