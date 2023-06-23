Neuralink competitor Precision Neuroscience conducts its first clinical study to map human brain signals

It happened so fast that Craig Mermel missed it.

He was standing in a busy operating room in West Virginia, waiting for a surgeon to place Precision Neuroscience's neural implant system onto a conscious patient's brain for the first time. Mermel, the president and chief product officer at Precision, said he looked away for a moment, and by the time he turned back, the company's paper-thin electrode array was in position.

In seconds, a real-time, high-resolution rendering of the patient's brain activity washed over a screen. According to Precision, the system had provided the highest resolution picture of human thought ever recorded.

"It was incredibly surreal," Mermel said in an interview with CNBC. "The nature of the data and our ability to visualize that, you know, I got... chills."

The procedure Mermel observed was the company's first-ever in-human clinical study.

Founded in 2021 by a co-founder of Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer interface startup, Precision Neuroscience is an industry competitor working to help patients with paralysis operate digital devices by decoding their neural signals. A BCI is a system that deciphers brain signals and translates them into commands for external technologies, and several companies like Synchron, Paradromics and Blackrock Neurotech have also created devices with this capability. Precision announced a $41 million Series B funding round in January.

The company's flagship BCI system, the Layer 7 Cortical Interface, is an electrode array resembling a piece of scotch tape. Since it's thinner than a human hair, Precision says it can conform to the brain's surface without damaging any tissue, and in the study, Precision's system was temporarily placed onto the brains of three patients who were already undergoing neurosurgery to have tumors removed.

Since the technology worked as expected, future studies will explore further applications in clinical and behavioral contexts, Mermel said. If the trials go according to Precision's plan, patients with severe degenerative diseases like ALS could eventually regain some ability to communicate with loved ones by moving cursors, typing and even accessing social media with their minds.

Although an in-human study is a major milestone, the road to market for this type of technology is a long one. Precision has not yet received FDA approval for its device, and the company will have to work closely with regulators to successfully conduct several extremely thorough rounds of testing and data safety collection.

As of June, no BCI company has managed to clinch the FDA's final seal of approval.

"The goal is to deliver a device that can help people living with permanent disability, so this is like the first step," Mermel said. "Now the real work begins."