Tesla bull Ron Baron sees stock gaining 89% in 2 years. Here's how to play it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from an investor and an analyst on Tesla . Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities and investor Ron Baron discussed the electric-vehicle maker after recent downgrades from Barclays and Morgan Stanley . The chairman and CEO of Baron Capital said on CNBC's " Squawk Box" Friday that he sees huge upside for Tesla, predicting the stock will hit $500 in 2025 , a potential gain of 89%. Baron also forecast shares will reach $1,500 in 2030 . Ives added that he sees big potential in the EV giant and artificial intelligence space.