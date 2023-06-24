How New York City's sky-high cost of living stacks up to London

New York and London are some of the most desirable cities to live in due to the amount of job opportunities and the vibrant entertainment options — but residents are paying a premium.

New York tied with Singapore as the most expensive cities in the world in 2022, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's Worldwide Cost of Living Index. London ranked 28th.

Lucy Wong is a native New Yorker who moved to London in February. She recently challenged herself to limit her weekly spending to $150, something she's done while living in various cities around the world.

Tracking your spending "really makes you conscious of how much you're spending," Wong said. "I spent so much more money when I was in New York."

"New York is a lot more expensive than London," said Lily Slater, who grew up in London and moved to New York for graduate school in 2017. "The appetite for price gouging I think is much stronger here."

"There is much more of a sense of 'what is the most I can possibly charge here?'"

One of those high-ticket items is rent. A one-bedroom close to the city center is around $3,700 in New York, according to cost-of-living data collection project Numbeo as of June 21, while a comparable apartment in London would cost roughly $2,600.

On top of a bigger rent payment, groceries are nearly 70% more expensive in New York, according to Numbeo.

"Every time I go to the grocery store, I am shocked at the prices," Wong said. "When I check out, I'm like, in New York, this would be double."