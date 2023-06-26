China throws its support behind Russia, says Wagner rebellion is 'internal affair'

China on Sunday described an aborted rebellion by a Russian mercenary force as an "internal affair" and expressed support for the Kremlin's efforts to maintain national stability.

"This is Russia's internal affair," said a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson in a statement. "As Russia's friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity."

Separately, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Sunday.

Both sides "highly praised the current state of Russia-China relations," according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They also talked about "prospects for further strengthening foreign policy coordination and cooperation between Moscow and Beijing at multilateral platforms," the Russian foreign ministry said, adding the two countries will "work together to consistently strengthen" relations.

On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's paramilitary organization Wagner Group, accused Russia's defense ministry of deliberately bombing Wagner fighters and claimed that Moscow's justification for invading Ukraine was based on lies.

His troops reportedly took control of the strategic Russian city of Rostov-on-Don before advancing to within 200 kilometers from Moscow on Saturday. But less than 24 hours later, Prigozhin abruptly announced his fighters would turn back and halt their advance toward the capital.