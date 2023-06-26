Meta launches VR subscription service that costs $7.99 a month

Meta on Monday announced a virtual reality subscription service called Meta Quest+ that will give users access to two new games each month.

Meta Quest+ costs $7.99 a month and is compatible with the Quest 2, the Quest Pro and the upcoming Quest 3. The subscription service marks Meta's latest effort to generate recurring revenue from its Reality Labs unit, which is developing virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

Reality Labs recorded an operating loss of $3.99 billion in the company's first quarter while generating $339 million in revenue. Shares of Meta were down about 3% Monday.

New games will launch for Meta Quest+ subscribers on the first of each month. The games can be played as long as the subscription is active.

In July, subscribers will get the games "Pixel Ripped 1995" and "Pistol Whip." Users will then receive "Walkabout Mini Golf" from Mighty Coconut and "Mothergunship: Forge" from Terrible Posture Games in August.

Meta Quest+ is available in the Meta Quest Store starting Monday.