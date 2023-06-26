Publishers Clearing House to refund customers $18.5 million in FTC settlement for 'deceptive' practices

The Publishers Clearing House offices in Jericho, New York on Jan. 30, 2019. Bill Perlman/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

How 'dark patterns' can trap consumers

The FTC also sued Amazon last week for allegedly using "dark patterns" to trap people into recurring subscriptions for its Prime service without consent. Dark patterns are a "manipulative" and unlawful design trick, examples of which include pre-checked boxes, hard-to-find-and-read disclosures and confusing cancellation policies, the FTC said. They pose "heightened risks" for consumers online, it added. "This is our second dark pattern lawsuit over the last week," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's bureau of consumer protection, said of the PCH lawsuit in a written statement. "Firms that continue to deploy deceptive design techniques are on notice."

In the PCH case, the FTC claimed the company used "manipulative phrasing and website design" to convince consumers they needed to buy a product of some kind to enter the company's sweepstakes or increase their odds of winning. When it included disclaimers or clarifying information, the text was in small, light font and overlooked by consumers, the FTC claimed. In addition to sweepstakes, PCH also sells merchandise and magazines. The FTC alleged the company charged hidden fees that averaged more than 40% of the product costs, and misled customers with deceptive language in e-mail subject lines and statements in its privacy policy.

