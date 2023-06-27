Delta lifts profit forecast thanks to strong demand and premium tickets

Delta Air Lines on Tuesday raised its second-quarter forecast and estimated full-year adjusted earnings of $6 a share, at the high end of estimates it gave last April as strong travel demand and trade-ups to more expensive fare classes continue to drive growth.

Delta forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.25 to $2.50 for the second quarter, up from a previous range of $2 to $2.25 a share. CEO Ed Bastian said that the company's second-quarter earnings, which it will report next month, could be its highest ever for the April-June period.

In a presentation ahead of its investor day later Tuesday, the airline also raised its estimate for free cash generation this year to $3 billion from $2 billion. Delta reinstated its quarterly dividend earlier this month.

"The demand as you know, as anyone that's traveling knows, is off the chain," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box."