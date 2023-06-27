CNBC Investing Club

Meta vs. Alphabet: Wall Street favors one over the other. Our view is not so black and white

Zev Fima@zevfima
Google and Facebook parent Meta are some of the companies that have laid off workers in recent months.
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Wall Street analysts continued to favor Meta Platforms (META) over Alphabet (GOOGL), sending shares of META up more than 3% and GOOGL shares just slightly higher Tuesday.