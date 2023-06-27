Term life insurance is often best, financial advisors say — but most people buy another kind

Supersizer | E+ | Getty Images

How term and permanent life insurance differ

Life insurance is a form of financial protection that pays money to beneficiaries, like kids or a spouse, if a policyholder dies. "Term" insurance only pays out a death benefit during a specified term, perhaps 10, 20 or 30 years. Unless renewed, the coverage lapses after that time. By contrast, "permanent" insurance policies — like whole life and universal life — offer continuous coverage until the policyholder dies. They're also known as "cash value" policies since they have interest-bearing accounts.

watch now

Permanent insurance is generally more costly, advisors said. Policy premiums are spread over a longer time, and those payments are used to cover insurance costs and to build up cash value. "Term insurance will probably be the most cost-effective way to address survivor income needs, especially for minor children," said Marguerita Cheng, a CFP based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, also a member of CNBC's Advisor Council. Premiums can vary greatly from person to person. Insurers base them on a policy's face value, and the policyholder's age, gender, health, family medical history, occupation, lifestyle and other factors.

Reasons you may need permanent life insurance

There are three main reasons it may make more sense to buy a permanent policy, despite the higher premiums, said McClanahan, founder of Life Planning Partners. This would aim to ensure there's an insurance payout upon death, no matter when that occurs. For example: Some beneficiaries like kids with special needs may need financial help for a long time, and a policyholder's lifetime savings wouldn't be adequate to fund their needs, McClanahan said. Some policyholders may also want to leave a financial legacy for family or charities. Additionally, others may have a relatively minor health complication with the potential to worsen later; at that point, the policyholder may be uninsurable — in which case it'd be beneficial to buy a permanent policy today to ensure coverage later, McClanahan said.

Most people just need term insurance. Carolyn McClanahan founder of Life Planning Partners

Some shoppers buy permanent life insurance for the cash value, thinking they can borrow against that cash value or use it as a retirement savings account. But that's a "horrible reason" to buy a permanent policy, said McClanahan, adding that the primary reason for buying a policy is always for an insurance need. For one, there may be taxes and penalties for accessing a policy's cash value. And withdrawing or borrowing too much money from a permanent policy could cause the policy to lapse inadvertently — meaning the owner would lose their insurance. Policyholders should instead treat the cash value as an emergency fund at the end of one's life — as the last asset someone taps, similar to home equity, McClanahan said.

How to determine life insurance amount, term