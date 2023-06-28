As drugmakers race to develop the next big weight loss pill, Eli Lilly may have an edge

An Eli Lilly & Co. logo is seen on a box of insulin medication in this arranged photograph at a pharmacy in Princeton, Illinois.

Drugmakers are jockeying to capitalize on the next major innovation coming to the blockbuster weight loss industry: effective, convenient and potentially affordable obesity pills.

An estimated 40% of U.S. adults are obese, making a successful pill a massive opportunity.

It's too early to crown a winner, especially since pivotal data from several pharmaceutical companies is slated to come out later this year. And there's still the all-important question of pricing to come down for the major players.

But for now, one experimental oral drug from Eli Lilly appears to have an edge over pills from Novo Nordisk and Pfizer – even though it may not win U.S. approval first.

All three manufacturers are developing oral versions of GLP-1s, a class of drug that mimics a hormone produced in the gut to suppress a person's appetite. Novo Nordisk's popular Wegovy and Ozempic treatments, which sparked a weight loss industry gold rush last year, are weekly GLP-1 injections also known as semaglutide.

The pills are easier to manufacture than injections, which come in the form of single-use pens. That means the oral drugs could potentially help alleviate the supply shortages plaguing their injectable counterparts.

Pills are also typically cheaper than injections, though it's unclear if that will be the case with the obesity pills.

Wegovy's list price tops $1,300 per monthly package, and Ozempic's is about $935. Novo Nordisk has a low-dose oral version of semaglutide that has the same list price as Ozempic for a monthly package of 30 tablets. That pill, marketed as Rybelsus, is only approved for Type 2 diabetes.

None of the three drugmakers have provided estimates for how much the new obesity pills would cost.

Novo Nordisk has one important advantage: The Danish company has already released phase three clinical trial results for its high-dose version of oral semaglutide, which is intended for weight management, and told CNBC it expects to file for Food and Drug Administration approval later this year.

Eli Lilly is still in the middle of phase three clinical trials on its oral drug, orforglipron, meaning it's likely to hit the market later.

Still, analysts are confident in the competitive edge of orforglipron in the long run, especially after Eli Lilly unveiled phase two clinical trial results last week that showcased the drug's strong efficacy profile.