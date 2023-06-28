CNBC Investing Club

Here's a list of weight-loss drugs in development and awaiting approval to take on Ozempic

Kevin Stankiewicz
An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021.
Mike Segar | Reuters

It's been a busy few days in the obesity-and-diabetes drug industry, with Club holding Eli Lilly (LLY) and its main rival Novo Nordisk (NVO) publishing potentially game-changing trial results. And our conviction in Eli Lilly's ability to be a leader in the nascent weight-loss market has only strengthened.