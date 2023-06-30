Apple passes $3 trillion market cap. Here's how to play the stock

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Apple . The pros discussed the tech giant after it topped $3 trillion in market cap Friday and its stock closed at an all-time high. Apple first reached $3 trillion in January 2022 but fell below that milestone before the closing bell that same day. Late Thursday, Citi's Atif Malik initiated Apple as a buy with a $240 price target, the highest of any Wall Street analyst. The firm also predicted the iPhone maker can sell at 30 times estimated fiscal 2025 earnings per share. The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.