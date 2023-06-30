Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Nike, Apple, Dominion Energy, Carnival and more

A shopper leaves a Nike store along the Magnificent Mile shopping district with a purchase on December 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:

Nike — Shares dropped nearly 3% following the sports apparel giant reported an earnings miss for the first time in three years. Nike's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings were 66 cents per share, versus the 67 cents consensus estimate, per Refinitiv. However, revenue topped expectations.

Apple — Apple shares rose 0.8%, putting the tech giant on track to reach a $3 trillion market cap. The move came after Citi set a new price target on shares at a Street-high price of $240.

Carnival — Shares of the cruise line rose 3% in premarket trading after Jefferies upgraded Carnival to buy from hold. Jefferies cited changes during the first year new CEO Josh Weinstein's tenure and improving leverage as reasons to be optimistic about the stock.

Savers Value Village — Shares slipped 2% in the premarket, after jumping 27% during their first day of trading Thursday. The largest for-profit thrift operator in the U.S. priced shares at $18 and closed at $22.91.

Dominion Energy — Shares fell nearly 2% after the company revised its second-quarter operating earnings guidance range to 44 cents to 50 cents a share, down from 58 cents to 68 cents per share. Dominion Energy blamed historically mild weather and unplanned outages at the Millstone Power Station.

Constellation Brands — The Corona and Pacifico owner slipped 1.6% despite reporting an earnings beat. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.91, topping the $2.83 expected from analysts, per StreetAccount. Revenue was $2.52 billion, versus the $2.47 billion expected.

Freyr Battery — The stock popped another 5% in premarket trading, following an 11% gain on Thursday. The company was upgraded to overweight from equal weight by Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

— CNBC's Sam Subin, Jesse Pound and Alex Harring contributed reporting.