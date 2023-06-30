CNBC Investing Club

The good news and the unknowns for bank stocks after the Fed's latest stress tests

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
A sign is posted in front of a Wells Fargo Bank on April 14, 2023 in San Bruno, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Club holdings Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) aced the Federal Reserve's stress tests, showing new signs of improved resiliency and fresh hopes for the continued return of excess capital to shareholders.