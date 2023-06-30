With AI, top CFOs are more likely to see it as a job destroyer

While there is no debate that artificial intelligence is going to have a significant impact on work and how it is done in the future, there isn't consensus on whether AI will be a net job creator or destroyer — helping workers to do their jobs better, creating better jobs for humans to do, or simply replacing a significant percentage of the workforce.

Workers are worried, but notably, the fears are nowhere near the majority view. About one-quarter (24%) have concerns that AI will make their job obsolete, with workers of color, younger workers, and lower-salaried workers more concerned, according to a CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey done in May. Inside the C-suite at major corporations, where decisions will be made about AI implementation and return on investment, there is another notable split: top finance executives are more likely than top technology executives to see AI as a job destroyer.

Almost half (41%) of respondents to the latest quarterly survey of the CNBC CFO Council say they believe AI will destroy more jobs than it creates. An equal percentage say it's too soon to tell. But given the choice of potential futures, just 18% of CFOs say they see AI as a job creator.

That is in contrast to the nearly half (47%) of senior tech officials responding to a recent CNBC Technology Executive Council survey who said they think AI technologies will create more jobs than they destroy. There are tech executives who take a less rosy view: 26% said AI will destroy more jobs than it creates, while an equal 26% said it is too soon to know. But given the same choice as CFOs making the financial and cost decisions for companies, tech executives are the ones more likely to have an optimistic view.

CFOs, are by nature, cautious, and this shows up in the pace at which the executives see their companies investing in AI as well. More than 40% of CFOs surveyed said that while their companies are evaluating new investments in AI amid its boom, they are being cautious, with 32% responding that their investments are accelerating. Another 18% said their firms are planning no new AI investments.

For tech executives, AI is the clear priority. Nearly half of TEC members surveyed by CNBC said that AI is their top priority for tech spending over the next year, and AI budgets are more than double the second-biggest spending area in tech, cloud computing, at 21%.

Matt Higgins, CEO of private investment firm RSE Ventures, told CNBC's "Last Call" on Thursday that CFOs are making a mistake.

"My first reaction was one of horror," Higgins said of the 18% of CFO respondents who said their firms are planning no new AI investments. "I'm glad it is anonymous because they are going to regret it one day," he said.