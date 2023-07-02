With just 8% of new vehicles costing under $30,000, 'it’s the least affordable car market in modern history,' expert says

watch now

Car shoppers like luxury

Well before the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer tastes had started to steadily shift away from sedans toward more expensive SUVs and trucks. Then, car buyers piled on options, such as high-tech touch screens, ambient lighting, 360-degree cameras and heated and cooled seats. "There's a war of features," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights. In response to increased demand, dealers began stocking more cars with all the bells and whistles, he said, and carmakers upgraded their lineups with high-end packages, or trim levels, and scaled back on less-expensive cars. "It only makes sense to continue to ratchet up the price to offer more features and increase the size of the vehicle with each redesign," Drury said.

Car prices near a record high

For new cars, the average transaction price was $47,892 in May, near an all-time high, according to Edmunds. Now, 10% of all vehicles sold cost more than $70,000, up from 3% five years ago. On the flipside, there are fewer options available at lower price points. Just 0.3% of new vehicles sold cost less than $20,000, compared with 8% five years ago, Edmunds found. That's leaving more car shoppers priced out of the new car market, Ryan said.

