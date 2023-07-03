CNBC Investing Club

Analysts are adjusting their price targets for Constellation — here's why we're on board

thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Corona beer, owned by Constellation Brands.
Getty Images

Wall Street praised Constellation Brands (STZ) in a series of price target hikes to start the new week and quarter. The moves followed the Corona and Modelo brewer's strong quarterly report Friday and our own Club price-target bump. Here's what all the fuss is about.