LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets rise ahead of private surveys on factory activity
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets rose ahead of a slew of manufacturing activity reports being released in the region.
China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index will be released later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters expect to see a slight expansion despite official government readings recording a third straight month of contraction.
Private surveys for factory activity in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India will be released today as well as for some countries in the ASEAN region.
Japan's Nikkei 225 led gains in the region and popped 1.26% higher, with the Topix also up by 1.11%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.98% and the Kosdaq rose 1.33%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2%, as investors wait for the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hike its cash rate by another 25 basis points to 4.35%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a slight rebound, with futures at 18,932, compared to the HSI's close of 18,916.43.
On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes made gains, led by technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.45%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.23% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.84%,
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Fred Imbert contributed to this report
Janet Yellen to meet with Chinese officials this week
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with senior Chinese officials this week in Beijing.
The Treasury said Yellen will discuss "how the U.S. and China can "responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges."
The department said it would provide further details on her trip at a later date.
— Christine Wang
Latest inflation data cools in May
The latest inflation data showed prices cool in May, according to a Commerce Department report released Friday.
The personal consumption expenditures price index increased 0.3% for the month when excluding food and energy, in line with the Dow Jones estimate. That's also below the 0.4% increase see in April.
On a year over year basis, the closely watched number by the Federal Reserve increased 4.6% from a year ago, below the 4.7% expected by economists.
When including the volatile food and energy components, inflation was considerably softer — up just 0.1% on the month and 3.8% from a year ago. Those were down respectively from the 0.4% and 4.3% increases reported for April.
— Jeff Cox, Samantha Subin
Consumer confidence improves, inflation outlook lowest in 2 years
Consumer confidence accelerated in June while inflation expectations hit their lowest in more than two years, according to the closely watched University of Michigan sentiment survey released Friday.
The headline index rose to 64.4 for the month, up from 59.2 in May and better than the 63.9 Dow Jones estimate.
At the same time, the expected outlook for inflation a year from now plunged to 3.3%, down from 4.2% and good for the lowest reading since March 2021.
— Jeff Cox
Stocks finish higher, for the month, quarter and first half
Stocks closed higher on Friday, with all the major average notching gains for the week, month, quarter and first half of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 285.18 points, or 0.84%, to close at 34,407.60. The S&P 500 climbed 1.23% to end at 4,450.38, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.45% to settle at 13,787.92.
The Nasdaq closed out its best start to the year since 1983. The S&P posted its best first half since 2019.
— Samantha Subin