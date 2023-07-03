Asia-Pacific markets rise ahead of private surveys on factory activity

A worker grinds at a workshop of an equipment manufacturing company in Qingzhou Economic Development Zone, East China's Shandong province, March 31, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets rose ahead of a slew of manufacturing activity reports being released in the region.

China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index will be released later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters expect to see a slight expansion despite official government readings recording a third straight month of contraction.

Private surveys for factory activity in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India will be released today as well as for some countries in the ASEAN region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 led gains in the region and popped 1.26% higher, with the Topix also up by 1.11%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.98% and the Kosdaq rose 1.33%.