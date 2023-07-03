China's central bank gets a new party secretary

Pan Gongsheng was named party secretary of the People's Bank of China on July 1, 2023.

BEIJING — The People's Bank of China announced Saturday that Pan Gongsheng, head of the country's foreign exchange regulator, would become the central bank's party secretary.

In a country ruled by the Communist Party of China, the party secretary of an institution typically holds the most sway.

Pan's appointment to the role comes as Beijing continues to unfurl leadership changes. The Party's twice-a-decade congress in October and an annual parliamentary meeting in March gave President Xi Jinping an unprecedented third term.

The PBOC's previous party secretary, Guo Shuqing, headed the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

That institution was absorbed into the National Financial Regulatory Administration in a financial regulatory overhaul announced in March and is set to take effect this year. The administration's party secretary and director is Li Yunze, a rare minister-level appointee of the younger 1970s generation.