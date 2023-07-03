Japan launches Prime 150 stocks benchmark to help investors identify value

Japan launched a new stock index on Monday, making it easier for investors to identify corporate value in the equity markets, in a move to strengthen corporate governance reforms in the world's third-largest economy.

The new JPX Prime 150 Index is a curated list of the 150 constituent listings on the Tokyo Exchange, which includes the likes of tech giants like Sony Group , Hitachi , Nintendo and Warren Buffet-backed trading houses Marubeni , Itochu and Mitsui & Co . The index excludes automakers such as Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor .

"Increasing the value of listed companies is essential for the expansion and revitalization of the market," Takahiro Miura, Japan Exchange Group's market innovation and research director of index business, told CNBC Monday.

The Prime 150 index constitutes about half of the Japan stock market and are of similar quality to the S&P 500, Miura said.

It means these companies have the same level of price-to-book ratios, return on equity and earnings-per-share growth rate, he said, adding that each company has a market capitalization of at least 1 trillion yen.