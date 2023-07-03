Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, Apple, AstraZeneca and more

In this photo illustration, the Tesla, Inc. logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

Tesla — Tesla shares popped nearly 7% after the electric vehicle company posted second-quarter delivery and production numbers that topped Wall Street's expectations. Deliveries rose 83% year over year.

Electric vehicle stocks — Electric vehicle stocks rose broadly after Tesla posted strong-than-expected production and delivery numbers for the second quarter. Rivian added 3.2%, while Fisker and Lucid gained more than 2% each.

Xpeng — U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese electric vehicle company popped about 7% after beating its delivery forecast and logging a 27% quarter-on-quarter increase following more than a year of declines. Other China-based EV stocks Nio , Li Auto rose more than 4% each on solid delivery numbers.

Apple — The iPhone maker's stock dipped 0.4% following a report that Apple plans to scale back Vision Pro headset production. Apple shares closed above a $3 trillion market cap on Friday.

AstraZeneca — Shares of the drugmaker fell 5.7% in premarket trading after AstraZeneca announced preliminary results for a phase three trial of a lung cancer treatment. While the drug compared well to a competitor on one endpoint, the data for overall survival was "not mature" and pointed toward to the results being not statistically significant, AstraZeneca said in a press release. The trial will continue, according to the company.

United Airlines — The airline stock traded marginally higher before the bell even after the carrier bared the brunt of the flight delays occurring nationwide over the holiday weekend.

Chinese internet stocks — Shares of China-based technology stocks gained before the bell, lifting the KraneShares CSO China Internet ETF . Alibaba , Pinduoduo and JD.com shares gained 1.9%, 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. The gains came amid news that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning to meet with senior Chinese officials in Beijing later this week.

Energy stocks — Energy stocks gained in premarket trading, lifted by a rise in oil prices after top exporters cut supply for August. Halliburton and ConocoPhillips added about 1% each. Chevron , Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum also moved higher.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed reporting