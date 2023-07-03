Tesla shares rise over 7% after delivery and production numbers beat expectations

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023.

Tesla shares rose over 7% in Monday morning trading, driven in part by stronger-than-expected second quarter deliveries and production numbers.

The numbers, from the automaker's Sunday report, are the closest company-disclosed approximation of sales and are closely watched by analysts and shareholders.

Analysts expected 445,925 deliveries for the period ending June 30, 2023. Tesla beat that estimate by over 20,000 cars, delivering 466,140 vehicles for the second quarter of 2023.

The delivery number was propelled by incentives and discounts offered to buyers in the first half of the year, and by a $7,500 federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S."

Tesla shares are up nearly 126% year-to-date, after a bruising 2022 performance that left them headed for historic lows. Shares remain well off pandemic highs, when the stock briefly sustained above $407 in November 2021, but have since largely recovered from a December 2022 bottom of $101.81.