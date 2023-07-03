WWE legend pitches to hold Wrestlemania in UK as rival AEW gears up for major London show

Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson and John Cena in action during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wrestling legend John Cena surprised fans with a pitch to hold WWE's largest live event Westlemania, the so-called "Super Bowl of wrestling" that has never taken place outside of North America, in London.

WWE brought its premium live event called Money in the Bank to London's O2 arena on Saturday, in its second major event in the U.K. in the last year.

Cena, a 16-time world champion in WWE and now Hollywood movie star, shocked fans with an appearance at Money in the Bank, after a near three-month absence.

The crowd erupted as his tell-tale entrance music hit, but Cena arrived not to fight — but to pitch to hold Wrestlemania in London.

"It's not up to me, it's up to the decision makers. They don't necessarily know how to feel about London," Cena told the packed O2 arena which booed at the suggestion.

"They think this is kind of a hostile environment," Cena said, to which the crowd replied with a louder chorus of boos.

"They think that sometimes you guys are a distraction. They even think that you guys try to take over the show," Cena said, to which the crowd cheered loudly in agreement.

"You see that? They don't know what they're talking about. You are the voice. You are the heartbeat. You are not trying to take over the show. You are the show," Cena said.

"So I am here to try to bring Wrestlemania to London."

The fans erupted in cheers once more.

"Take a moment right now, let them see, let them feel, let them hear what WrestleMania is going to sound like in London," Cena added.