Australia and Indonesia have signed a 'win-win' EV battery deal, analyst says

Mining giants Australia and Indonesia have signed a "win-win" EV battery deal, said Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities analysis at BMI, a research unit of Fitch Solutions.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Tuesday during a three-day state visit to Australia.

In addition to their commitment to regional peace and security, the two countries discussed economic partnerships including cooperation on electric vehicle batteries, longer business visas and investment in the green economy.

The two countries welcomed "new commercial deals between Australian and Indonesian business across the health, mining and digital economy sectors," according to a government press release.

"[Indonesia] has a major aim to develop its EV manufacturing industry. And they really need lithium for that," said Chowdhury.

"Lithium and nickel together, they're very important parts of EV batteries. So definitely, it is a win-win," she told CNBC on Wednesday.