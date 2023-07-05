Bill Ackman explains why he embraced RFK Jr.'s skepticism on Covid vaccines

Bill Ackman said in 2021 that delaying Covid vaccinations for older Americans "seems like genocide."

Today, the influential hedge fund chief and investor is amplifying the debunked anti-vaccine views of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Ackman is not denying his change. In fact, he said Kennedy is asking "important questions" about vaccines, raising issues he is interested in learning more about.

Several of Ackman's recent tweets about Covid vaccines have stunned and confounded many of his colleagues on Wall Street, according to several people who have known and been allied with him for years. And it's led both his allies and foes to ask the same question: Why is he doing this?

Ackman answered that question in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

"I listened to RFK on several podcasts and a town hall and thought he raised important issues about vaccines and other issues that were worth learning more about," said Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital. "I don't feel like we've fully answered questions about the safety of all vaccines, particularly more recently approved vaccines, and our approach to determining their safety and efficacy."

Although the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines has declined over time as the virus has evolved into new variants, public health officials say the shots are a critical tool in preventing hospitalization and death from the virus, particularly among the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Serious side effects are rare. The CDC and FDA closely watch vaccine safety though large monitoring systems, and regularly discuss any issues at public advisory committee meetings.

Ackman, a billionaire whose commentary can move markets, is the latest high profile executive to show support for Kennedy and his opinions.

Wall Street veteran Omeed Malik is hosting a campaign fundraiser for Kennedy later this month in the Hamptons. Venture capitalist David Sacks and fellow tech leader Chamath Palihapitiya hosted a fundraiser for Kennedy in June, which raised approximately $500,000 for Kennedy's campaign. Ackman would not say whether he planned to donate to Kennedy's campaign for president.

Ackman's new stance on vaccines marks a dramatic shift for the investor. In 2021, he said the U.S. should "launch mass vaccinations" of the elderly. He reaped large profits during the peak of the Covid pandemic by selling his bets against the market just days after warning on CNBC that "hell is coming" and imploring the Trump White House to shut down the country for a month. Ackman later called the idea that his comments moved the market "absurd."

Ackman told CNBC his newfound worries about vaccines come from being a parent and a concerned citizen. He said Kennedy, in his view, is asking "important questions" about them. "Unfortunately, vaccines are not safety tested," Kennedy said at a town hall late last month.

Scientific researchers and medical officials have emphatically rejected Kennedy's stances on vaccines, including his earlier argument that vaccines can lead to autism.

Ackman has pushed his newfound skepticism to his approximately 740,000 followers while saying he is not opposed to vaccines. He has also taken on a doctor who is known for pushing back on misinformation related to Covid.

"@RobertKennedyJr and others have raised important questions about the safety of some vaccines and have sought explanations for the dramatic increases in the incidence of childhood allergies, autism, and other health issues. These are good questions that have not been adequately answered," Ackman said in a tweet last month that quoted a video of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson arguing that Kennedy is getting the better of President Joe Biden in the early days of the Democratic primary campaign.

Biden enjoys a substantial lead in Democratic primary polls, although Kennedy is pulling double-digit support.

When asked if he believes whether Kennedy should be president, Ackman said: "I don't yet know, but I think he is asking important questions and raising interesting issues that are worthy of discussion and debate."

Ackman, who has backed Democrats in the past, also wouldn't say whether he will back Biden.

"It depends on the alternatives at the time of the general election," Ackman said. "My strong preference is that he announces now that he won't run to create a more open field for other candidates."