$19 billion in trade stranded on water as Canada's West Coast labor negotiations hit pause

Shipping containers are stacked on a dock at the Port of Vancouver on November 20, 2021. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

After a fourth day of negotiations, the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association told CNBC that negotiations with the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada's Longshore Division are currently paused, pending further discussion with federal mediators. "The BCMEA remains ready to come back to the table at a moment's notice, assuming that ILWU Canada is prepared to put forward a reasonable proposal. We are looking to reach a fair and balanced deal so ports can open and goods can start flowing as soon as possible." The BCMEA said on Monday that the ILWU Canada "seems to have entrenched their positions," rather than working for an equitable deal. Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan called for both parties to return to the table.

The ILWU said in a statement the BCMEA "has deliberately sabotaged" the progress that was made on contracting out maintenance work. The ILWU Canada statement said the government gave a 7% increase in minimum wage recognizing the high cost of living. "One would look at the transportation industry where employers have made their fair share of profits in which their employees were able to share in similar increases in line with what the government has already recognized as reasonable," it said. As a result of the strike, Canada's western ports have not serviced any vessels since June 30. This is creating a backlog in trade with a total of 29 ports on Canada's West Coast at a standstill. Included in this labor strife are the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert which collectively process and move almost 20% of U.S. trade. Products ranging from critical auto parts like brakes are processed through those ports as well as additional auto and manufacturing parts, holiday items and consumer goods.

