Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoominfo is a sell

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Zoominfo's year-to-date stock performance.

Zoominfo: "That stock is so hated on Wall Street, I think the hate is overly done, but there's no rescuing a stock that's despised."

Carnival's year-to-date stock performance.

Carnival: "I like them. Now, they have had a very big move. Carnival Cruises doubled. I say we let it kind of simmer right now, go to Norwegian. I'm telling you, I got people saying they love the Haven, 'I booked for the Haven, but then mine was canceled.' But I like the cruises, they're ok."

ASML Holding's year-to-date stock portfolio.

ASML Holding: "I like it, but I got to tell you, I like Lam Research more."

