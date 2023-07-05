Major League Pickleball names new CEO and COO to capitalize on surging popularity

Jorja Johnson of the Hard Eights holds her Franklin paddle during the Major League Pickleball finals match against BLQK at Pickle & Chill on October 16, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Major League Pickleball is getting new leadership as it looks to capitalize on the rise of America's fastest-growing sport at the professional level.

The team-based pro pickleball league announced Wednesday it has named finance and media executive Julio DePietro as its chief executive officer and former NFL executive Bruce Popko as chief operating officer.

"The additions of Julio and Bruce signify another landmark step forward in the evolution of Major League Pickleball," said MLP founder Steve Kuhn.

DePietro and Popko will be tasked with steering the league at a time when the sport of pickleball has seen explosive growth at the amateur level.

"We're pretty confident that we have both the platform and the product. We're at just the beginning of this hockey-stick growth," DePietro told CNBC.

DePietro was formerly a partner at Citadel where he worked alongside Kuhn for many years. In 2022, he purchased a stake in the Florida Smash MLP team, calling the investment a "no-brainer." As part of his new role, he will soon divest his stake in the Smash.

In the year-plus that he's served as an owner in the league, DePietro said, team valuations have seen 100-times growth. Teams today, he said, are going for as much as $10 million. Previously, teams were being scooped up for as little as $100,000.

With more than 36 million people playing pickleball last year, DiPietro and Popko say their biggest challenge is converting all of the new casual pickleball fans into MLP followers.

The rapidly growing sports league has attracted dozens of high-profile athlete owners and investors including NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant as well as Tom Brady and Drew Brees of NFL fame. In November, beer maker Anheuser-Busch bought a team.