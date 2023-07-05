Turkey's inflation rate cools despite steep lira plunge

Turkey's monthly inflation rate for June came in lower than expected, despite the continued collapse of the lira currency following the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey's consumer price index rose 3.92% month-on-month, official data showed Wednesday. The reading was lower than Reuters' forecast of 4.84% and compares against a 0.04% increase in May.

The largest gains were attributed to tobacco and alcoholic beverage prices, which jumped 11.13%, while restaurant and hotel prices inched up 4.31%.

On a year-on-year basis, inflation rose 38.21%, also slightly lower than Reuters' forecasts of 39.47%.

While June was the eighth consecutive month of price growth deceleration, Conotoxia's Market Analyst Bartosz Sawicki told CNBC that there is "little reason for optimism."

"The lira freefall starts to take its toll once again as it reignites cost pressures," he said. Meanwhile, BlueBay Asset Management's Senior EM Sovereign Strategist Timothy Ash said the country could have seen even higher numbers.

"Could have been much worse given the 25% odd FX correction seen [through] post elections and worries about FX pass [through]," Ash said via an e-mailed statement.

Ash added that the central bank will need to "work very hard to bring inflation meaningfully down from here."