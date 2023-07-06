3 of our stocks get price target hikes on Wall Street — one of them is a really big call

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Stocks fall after strong jobs data Analysts praise Meta and Microsoft Watch GEHC and Danaher 1. Stocks fall after strong jobs data Stocks plummeted as markets digested fresh labor data on Thursday. U.S. companies added 497,000 jobs in June, per payroll processing firm ADP, the most in over a year. The unexpected jump comes despite the Federal Reserve's series of interest rate hikes since March 2022, suggesting that the central bank may have more tightening ahead of them in order to cool down the U.S. economy. There's a 95% chance that the Fed will deliver another 25-basis-point increase at its next policy meeting later this month, according to CME's Fedwatch tool. The Fed paused hikes at the June meeting. 2. Analysts praise Meta and Microsoft Keybanc raised its price target on Meta Platforms (META) to $335 per share from $280 and kept its overweight buy-equivalent rating. The analysts said the social media giant's new Twitter rival, Threads, could represent several billions of dollars of future advertising revenue. Meta shares are trading under $300 each. Morgan Stanley named Microsoft (MSFT) a Top Pick — raising its price target on the tech giant to $415 from $335 and reiterating its overweight rating. The analysts cited MSFT's efforts to monetize generative artificial intelligence. That PT represents an over 20% premium in the stock that's already added more than 40% year to date. 3. Watch GEHC and Danaher Evercore ISI bumped up its GE Healthcare (GEHC) price target to $92 from $90 and kept its outperform rating. Analysts believe that hospitals are likely to spend more on the kind of diagnostics equipment that GEHC provides as people use more health care services. "I think it's going to continue to be a great stock," Jim Cramer said, adding the share price may go to $100, a 20% increase from its current trading level. Evercore ISI added both GE Healthcare and Danaher (DHR) to their tactical outperform list. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GEHC, MSFT, META and DHR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.