A global commodities rout is fueling fears of a bleak economic future

Global commodities have seen a more than 20% slump compared to the same period last year, as reflected by the S&P GSCI Commodities index.

Prices of commodities like crude oil and iron ore have been sliding this year, underlining a continuing economic rout across the globe and possible recession risks, market watchers told CNBC.

Global commodities have seen a more than 25% slump over the last 12 months as reflected by the S&P GSCI Commodities index — a benchmark measuring the wider performance of various commodity markets.

Out of the different baskets of commodities, industrial metals have slid 3.79% during that period (up to June 30), while energy commodities like oil and gas have slipped 23%. Conversely, agricultural commodities such as grain, wheat, and sugar have gained roughly 11%.

But the overall slide for the index is likely pointing to a global economic slowdown and a recession, analysts say, as China's Covid-19 rebound loses momentum.

"Iron ore and copper are good barometers of the very cyclical portions of the global economy, including construction and manufacturing, of which are in recession in many places," Kpler's Senior Commodity Analyst Reid I'Anson said via e-mail.

"It is my belief that this will flow through to a broader decline in economic activity, especially in the West," I'Anson added.

He foresees that the U.S. will likely see a GDP contraction in the fourth quarter of this year or 2024's first quarter, and that Europe will follow suit in three to six months.