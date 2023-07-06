Bitcoin touches a 13-month high on BlackRock CEO comments, growing ETF optimism

A pile of Bitcoins are shown here after Software engineer Mike Caldwell minted them in his shop in Sandy, Utah.

The price of bitcoin touched a 13-month high on Thursday as optimism grew among investors that the U.S. could soon get a bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin was last higher by more than 2% and trading at $31,209.18, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the morning, it climbed to about $31,450, reaching its highest level since June 2022.

The move was in contrast to weaker stock prices and yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note abive 4% on Thursday after better-than-expected employment reports. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency liquidity has been low for several months, continuing to exaggerate both up and down moves.

Sentiment among traders was high though, after BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said his firm plans to make it easier, and less costly, to invest in bitcoin. Speaking on Fox Business News Wednesday, Fink called Bitcoin "an international asset" and said it's "not based on any one currency so it can represent an asset that people can play as an alternative."