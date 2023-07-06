JPMorgan warns UK could see 'hard landing,' says interest rates could hit 7%

In June, the Bank of England increased interest rates for the 13th time in a row.

The Bank of England could increase interest rates to 7% as it tries to tame inflation, according to JP Morgan, which said the risks of a hard landing for the economy are also rising.

The U.S. investment bank expects rates to peak at 5.75% by November, but cautions that they could go higher "under some scenarios," hitting as much as 7%.

The analysis from JP Morgan Economist Allan Monks comes as U.K. homeowners face a significant jump in borrowing costs as they're usually linked to the central bank's main interest rate.

In June, the central bank increased interest rates for the 13th time in a row, by 50 basis points — more than many expected — to 5%.

"Persistent surprises have intensified the pressure on the BOE to deliver significant additional policy tightening, and we now look for a 5.75% terminal rate by November," Monks wrote in a note to clients dated June 30.

"We assume the BOE will pivot to a 'high-for-long' strategy with the intention of allowing the lags in transmission to finish off the job."

He added: "This alone raises the risks of a hard landing next year, but we recognise that the policy rate required to control inflation is proving to be higher than most had expected."