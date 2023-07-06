Citi says buy this aircraft maker with more than 30% upside

Citi thinks aircraft maker Textron is due for a rebound after underperforming thus far in 2023. The bank initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating. Its price target of $90 implies shares rallying 34% over the next 12 months. "We are constructive on revenue and earnings visibility given recent backlog growth, particularly in the company's Aviation and Bell segments," analyst Jason Gursky wrote in a Wednesday note. Textron's valuation has already priced in a recessionary environment and reduced business jet demand, according to Gursky. He added that a growth in private travel post-pandemic and tight industry supply should allow Textron and its peers to "effectively manage supply/demand dynamics." Current wait lists for new aircraft stretch to more than two years, he noted — resulting in up to 360% backlog growth for Textron since 2019. To be sure, he said that Textron's industrial segment does not have much "connective tissue" across its various assets, which include automotive, aerospace and leisure. "That said, management does not seem to have starved any of the assets of capital and the ability to invest in new products – which does allow the segment to grow," Gursky said. A rise in military spending should also create tailwinds for Textron's defense-oriented Bell and Systems segment, added the analyst. Shares are down more than 5% year to date, lagging the S & P 500's 15.8% jump in that time. TXT YTD mountain TXT in 2023 —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.