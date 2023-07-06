Elon Musk praises China's 'very strong' A.I. credentials

Elon Musk speaks via video during the opening ceremony of 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on July 6, 2023.

Elon Musk believes China is in a strong position when it comes to the development of artificial intelligence and that the country will be "great at anything it puts its mind to."

In remarks delivered by video on Thursday to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which is being held in Shanghai, the Tesla CEO did not hold back when it came to praising certain aspects of the world's second-largest economy.

"I think there's a tremendous number of very smart, very talented people in China," he said. "I've always been a tremendous admirer of the sheer amount of talent and drive that exists in China."

"So I think, really, China's going to be great at anything it puts its mind to," Musk added.

"So that includes, you know, many different sectors, sectors of the economy but also artificial intelligence. So, I think China will have very strong AI capability — [that] is my prediction."