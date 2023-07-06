You don't need to tip when you buy coffee, Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer says

Restaurateur Danny Meyer doesn't think customers need to tip when they pick up takeout or buy coffee.

"If you're just taking out food, and it was just a transaction — I give you money, you give me a cup of coffee — I don't think there's any obligation to tip whatsoever," Meyer said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Meyer founded Shake Shack and serves as chair of its board. The burger chain added tipping to its restaurants last year. He also founded Union Square Hospitality Group, which mostly operates full-service restaurants. The company's eateries include Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern and fast-casual chain Daily Provisions.

As more businesses adopt Square's and Toast's point-of-sale systems, customers are getting more used to being prompted to tip as they pay. But some leave feeling overcharged or confused about how much they should tip.