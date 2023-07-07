LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets extend declines as U.S. jobs data triggers sell-off on Wall Street
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Markets in Asia-Pacific marked a second day of declines after Wall Street sold off on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, leaving room for more rate hikes ahead by the Federal Reserve.
Companies created far more jobs than expected, payroll processing firm ADP reported Thursday. Private sector jobs surged by 497,000 for the month, much better than the 220,000 Dow Jones consensus estimate. The increase resulted in the biggest monthly rise since July 2022.
The data also followed minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting, released Wednesday, which showed that most officials would support more rate increases ahead.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.8%, leading losses in the region.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.13% and the Topix shed 1.1%. In South Korea, the Kospi slid 1.14% as Samsung Electronics estimated a 96% likely plunge in its second quarter operating profit.
Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also pointed to a lower open.
U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is in Beijing for a four-day trip to meet Chinese officials, marking a deepening thaw in ties between the U.S. and China.
Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 366.38 points, or 1.07%. The S&P 500 lost 0.79% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.82%. Thursday's session marked the worst daily performance for the Dow and S&P 500 since May.
The three major indexes are on pace to finish the week lower with just Friday's session left in the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow is poised for a slide of 1.4% on the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, meanwhile, are on pace for weekly losses of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.
— CNBC's Alex Harring, Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Samsung shares fall after estimates show a 96% plunge in second-quarter operating profit
Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 1.7% in its first hour of trade after the company's estimates showed a likely steep drop in its operating profit amid an ongoing chip glut.
Samsung estimated that its operating profit fell to about 600 billion won ($458.4 million) in the second quarter.
That marks a 95.7% plunge compared with the company's 14.1 trillion won in operating profit a year ago.
The company's estimates also showed its second-quarter revenue likely fell 22% year-on-year to 60 trillion won.
The company in April said it would make "meaningful" cuts to chip production in the face of a global slowdown in demand for semiconductors that has pushed prices down further.
— Jihye Lee
Private payrolls surged 497,000 in June, ADP reports
Private payrolls exploded in June, with job growth totaling 497,000 on the month, according to a report from payrolls processing firm ADP.
The total was more than double the 220,000 Dow Jones estimate and was boosted by growth of 232,000 in the pivotal leisure and hospitality sector. Construction added 97,000 while trade, transportation and utilities grew by 90,000.
The monthly total also was the highest since July 2022. May's total was revised lower to 267,000, down 11,000 from the initial estimate.
—Jeff Cox
Dow and S&P 500 on pace for worst daily performances in more than a month
The Dow and S&P 500 are both on track to post their worst daily performances in more than a month with just hours left in Thursday's session.
The Dow's 1.3% drop places it on track for its biggest lost in a session since March 22, when the blue-chip average finished 1.6% lower.
With a slide of 1%, the S&P 500 is poised to post its worst day since May 23, when it dropped 1.1%.
— Alex Harring
Job openings decreased in May to below 10 million
Job openings fell more than expected in May, providing some hope that the labor market is loosening up, according to a Labor Department report Thursday.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed that listings totaled 9.82 million, down from an upwardly revised 10.32 million the month before and below the FactSet estimate of 9.9 million.
Quits rose on the month, pushing just above 4 million as the rate compared to the workforce size increased to 2.6%, up 0.2 percentage point from April.
A separate economic report released at 10 a.m. ET showed that the ISM Services index for June registered a 53.9 reading, up from 50.3 in May and better than the 51.3 estimate.
—Jeff Cox