Asia markets extend declines as U.S. jobs data triggers sell-off on Wall Street

Red lanterns are hung up on the street in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. (Photo by Zhang Wei/China News Service via Getty Images)

Markets in Asia-Pacific marked a second day of declines after Wall Street sold off on stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, leaving room for more rate hikes ahead by the Federal Reserve.

Companies created far more jobs than expected, payroll processing firm ADP reported Thursday. Private sector jobs surged by 497,000 for the month, much better than the 220,000 Dow Jones consensus estimate. The increase resulted in the biggest monthly rise since July 2022.

The data also followed minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting, released Wednesday, which showed that most officials would support more rate increases ahead.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.8%, leading losses in the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.13% and the Topix shed 1.1%. In South Korea, the Kospi slid 1.14% as Samsung Electronics estimated a 96% likely plunge in its second quarter operating profit.

Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also pointed to a lower open.

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is in Beijing for a four-day trip to meet Chinese officials, marking a deepening thaw in ties between the U.S. and China.