Ford ends an era as the last Fiesta rolls off the production line

The last Ford Fiesta is set to roll off the production line Friday, marking the end of an era that saw the vehicle become a mainstay of millions of drivers around the world.

The Fiesta has been sold in more than 50 countries, with over 22 million vehicles produced since 1976, but Friday will see the last new one manufactured.

In a nod to its importance, the automotive giant will hold on to the final two Fiestas, placing them in its heritage vehicle fleets in the U.K. and Germany.

"At Ford in Europe, we are rapidly transitioning to an electric future," a Ford spokesperson said in a statement.

"As part of this transition, production of the Fiesta in Cologne, Germany will be discontinued on 7 July 2023, and a new era at the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center will begin," they added.