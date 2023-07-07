Powerball jackpot soars to $615 million. Here's how much the winner could owe in taxes

If you manage to score the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot this Saturday evening, your winnings will shrink significantly after Uncle Sam takes its share.

The Powerball jackpot winner can choose between a lump sum of $310.6 million cash or yearly payments worth $615 million. These are estimates until the Multi-State Lottery Association takes bids on the purchase of investments.

"One thing that's unique about the lottery is that you can accept it over a 30-year period with annuity payments," said certified financial planner John Chichester Jr., founder and CEO of Chichester Financial Group in Phoenix. "That offers a lot more flexibility in how you pay the taxes."

Rather than a larger, upfront tax bill, you can take the annuity payment and invest the money in a tax-efficient manner, said Chichester, who is also a certified public accountant.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.