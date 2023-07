Santa Ana, CA - May 26: An airplane prepares to be loaded as passengers make their way to their gates during the Memorial Day weekend getaway at John Wayne Airport Orange County in John Wayne Airport, Santa Ana, CA on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

"Now Boarding" is a videocast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC's YouTube channel.

On this episode of "Now Boarding," CNBC discusses why airplane boarding can be so complicated and what airlines are doing to make it faster.