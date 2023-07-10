U.S. apparel trade group calls to recall Canadian Parliament as ports strike enters 10th day

A picket line at the Neptune Terminal at the Port of Vancouver during a dockworkers strike in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

As a workers' strike at West Coast Canadian ports enters its 10th day, trade associations both in the United States and Canada are warning the impact will inflate prices and cause weeks of delays in product arrivals.

Approximately $572 million in container trade arrives daily to the U.S. from Canada, according to a breakout of U.S. Census data. From January 2022 to May 2023, total monthly U.S. goods imports from Canada ranged from $31 billion to nearly $41 billion. Top commodity imports for May included mineral fuels, vehicles and computer-related machinery.

The U.S. and Canada have a historically strong trade relationship: Each country is the other's top trading partner. Approximately 20% of U.S. trade arrives in the Canadian ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, where strikes broke out after union leadership and industry representatives each walked away from the negotiating table. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce estimates $605 million in trade moves through one of those two ports daily.

The volume of trade being disrupted by the ongoing strike has sparked supply chain concerns in the U.S.

Steve Lamar, CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, told CNBC any disruption in supply chains, this strike included, poses both inflationary and inventory challenges. The biggest hurdle right now, he said, is accessing goods that are stuck on boats or being diverted to other ports.

"The strike is affecting everyone, either directly for those companies who use British Columbia as a major transit center or an e-commerce hub, or indirectly, as cargo is diverted to other ports," Lamar said. "The Canadian government should use all its tools, including recalling Parliament, to get people back to work and goods moving again."

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association are back at the negotiating table, each individually speaking with mediators. Reaching an agreement quickly is crucial.

"It's hard to imagine a more disruptive event to Canada's economy at this time than a work stoppage in our ports which will delay imports and exports at significant costs to consumers," said Bruce Rodgers, executive director of the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association, in a letter last month addressed to Canadian Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan.

The CIFFA represents all parts of the supply chain: the freight forwarders, the drayage truckers, warehouses and customs brokers.

Logistics managers predict in three months, when holiday items are on store shelves, shoppers will see higher prices.