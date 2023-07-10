Here's why we're bullish on this mega-cap stock and cautious on this health name

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Earnings and inflation Watch J & J Strong outlook for Meta 1. Earnings and inflation U.S. stocks edged higher Monday, with the Dow jumping over 150 points, rallying after a tough week for the major Wall Street gauges. We're looking ahead to second-quarter earnings Friday, kicking off with financials like Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC). Consumer price index (CPI) data will be released Wednesday, which will give the market a better read on the inflation situation. Overall, there's a lot of uncertainty for the U.S. economy as inflation stays high and the Federal Reserve mulls over further monetary tightening in order to cool a resilient labor market. 2. Watch J & J We're watching for closing arguments in a talc lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) brought by a 24-year-old in California who claims asbestos in J & J's talc products caused his cancer. Potential legal risks facing the pharmaceutical giant could impact its share price. The company has faced a series of lawsuits over the past several years. J & J has maintained its talc products do not and have not contained asbestos and are not cancer-causing. 3. Strong outlook for Meta Meta Platforms' (META) Threads, a Twitter rival, reported over 100 million user signs up since announcing its launch late last week. Analysts at Evercore think the new product could rake in $8 billion in yearly revenue within the next two years, a 5% increase to its estimate. Shares of the social media giant are up 134% year-to-date amid a strong cycle for mega-cap tech. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WFC, META, JNJ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.