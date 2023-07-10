Major business group slams disclosure rules as House Republicans probe ESG investing

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) and Chairman of the House Financial Service Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) listen as David Marcus, CEO of Facebook’s Calibra, testifies on "Examining Facebook's Proposed Cryptocurrency and Its Impact on Consumers, Investors, and the American Financial System" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON – As Republicans in the House dig in to investigate environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing, a major industry group that represents thousands of companies is urging them to make reforms.

The National Association of Manufacturers, in a letter to the House Financial Services Committee, slammed recent rules and regulatory changes by the SEC and asked lawmakers to rein in proxy voting and limit the shareholder proposals companies need to disclose.

The industry lobbying group said recent changes from the SEC are harmful to manufacturers and are "putting their ability to finance their growth in jeopardy," according to the letter, which CNBC obtained. NAM plans to send the letter to the committee Monday. The letter is addressed to committee Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and ranking member Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

The letter underscores the business muscle behind the GOP's battle against policies that back ESG investing. NAM represents about 14,000 companies, including Johnson & Johnson , Exxon Mobil and Pfizer .

ESG investing has become a heated policy battleground. McHenry said earlier this year that ESG has become the "latest tool" for liberals to "force their far-left ideology on the American people." Progressive Democratic lawmakers have pushed back, arguing that considering ESG makes investors more aware of potential risks and opportunities.

The committee plans to hold a hearing Wednesday examining environmental and social policy investing and its impact on investors. That will be followed by other hearings this week and later this month digging into the influence of proxy voting firms that provide advice to investors.