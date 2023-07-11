Apple's Mac market share jumped even though PC sales fell for the sixth consecutive quarter

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new 15-inch MacBook Air during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California.

Apple saw a sharp uptick in global PC market share for the second quarter of 2023, recovering from weak delivery numbers in the preceding period, according to data from IDC. The news comes amid a broadly weakening PC market.

Apple saw year-over-year growth of 10.3%, the only PC maker out of the top five globally to return to positive results. Apple's Mac computers now account for 8.6% of the global market share, as the company shipped 5.3 million Mac units in the second quarter alone.

That number is still markedly down relative to the quarter one year ago, which had 4.8 million Mac shipments total. It's a decline mirrored by the broader market, which experienced a total decline of 13.4% in PC shipments year-over-year, from 71.1 million units to 61.6 million units, according to IDC.

Apple's higher priced PCs command loyalty from many users, and the company has continued to iterate on its chipset and functionality since it first began its shift away from Intel's chipsets.

In June, the company announced that its flagship Mac Pro computer would ship with a new M2 Ultra chipset. The Mac Pro was once powered by top-shelf Intel processors.

Lenovo , HP, Dell and Acer, the other top four PC manufacturers by rank, all had declines in growth, according to IDC. Acer had the most significant lag, with declines of 19.2% year-over-year, while HP managed to stay relatively flat, shipping 13.4 million units in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 13.5 million units in the period one year ago.